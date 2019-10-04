About this product
Blast off into deep outer space with the most potent pre-rolls on the market. DazeD8's delta 8 blunts will take you exactly where you want to be.
Mouthwatering. Potent. Loud.
The DazeD8 delta 8 pre rolls are the antithesis of quiet. With these THC-O pre-rolls, experience a different elevated state of mind and indulge in relaxation, euphoria, and creativity.
- Perfectly rolled for smooth, consistent clouds—every single time
- Featuring a perfectly engineered delta 8 terpene profile guaranteed to tingle your taste buds
- 1.5G for a long-lasting burn that will send you to space multiple times
- The most potent delta 8 flower on the market
Flavor Profile
- Wedding Cake - Hybrid
- Rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper
Strain
- Indica-dominant hybrid
- A unique cross between Triangle Kush and Animal Mints
How Does it Feel?
- Wedding Cake is famous for its relaxing effects
- Cerebral euphoria
- Happy and stress-relieving
Suggested Use
- Start with 1 or 2 hits
- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
About this strain
Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent type of indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies. The Wedding Cake strain provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019.
Wedding Cake growing info
Wedding Cake is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. You can expect a flowering time of 7-9 weeks. When grown outside, Wedding Cake will finish between September through October. This strain offers an average yield.
Wedding Cake effects
