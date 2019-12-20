About this product

DD8 brand Dose of Delta 8 THC All-in-One Vape - 950mg | 1 gram



*950mg Pure hemp-derived ∆8THC oil; 1ml

*5% Natural botanical terpenes

*<0.3% or less Delta 9 THC

*USA made, no cutting agents, no fillers, no additives

*Micro USB charge port, draw activated, recycle or dispose after use

*3rd party lab tested - view reports at https://doseofchill.com/pages/labs-2



ABOUT: DD8 | Dose of Delta 8 is a wellness brand focused on crafting premium all natural Delta-8 THC hemp-derived products made to feel good. We stress over having the highest quality products so you don't have to. Each batch is third-party lab tested for safety and potency.



THE EXPERIENCE: The DD8, Dose of Delta 8 experience is the perfect mild high. DD8 is great for lightening your vibe without compromising your productivity. Formulated to promote relaxation and enhance creativity. Mindfully crafted for your desired dose of feel good elevation.



Our mindfully sourced custom DD8 blends are designed to uplift, inspire, and relax. Crafted for your desired dose of elevation.



CHOOSE YOUR STRAIN EXPERIENCE:



*GG4 potent Indica Hybrid. Flavor: Earthy sweet. Effects: Relax, happy, euphoric.

*TANGIE HAZE buzzy Sativa Hybrid. Flavor: Tangerine citrus. Effects: Euphoric, energetic, creative.

*BLUE DREAM fan favorite Sativa Hybrid. Flavor: Sweet berry. Effects: Happy, calm, uplift.

*SOUR DIESEL dreamy Sativa. Flavor: Citrus sour earthy. Effects: Euphoric, energetic, happy.



Ingredients: 100% Hemp-derived cannabinoids and natural strain specific terpenes. Not synthetic.



Source: USA hemp, legally grown and sustainably harvested in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill.



Usage: Typical usage 1-3 puffs. Wait 15 minutes before determining if you need more.



Storage: Room temperature. High purity and concentration.



For more information visit: www.﻿thedd8.com/FAQ



WARNING: Use extreme caution. Effects vary and may be delayed up to two hours. Do not drive or operate machinery while using this product. Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or under 21 legal age. Keep out of reach of children and pets. May cause a positive drug test and intoxication.



PLEASE NOTE THAT DELTA-8 IS A PSYCHOACTIVE CANNABINOID! IF YOU ARE CONCERNED ABOUT A DRUG TEST, WE DO NOT ADVISE TAKING ANY DELTA-8 PRODUCTS AS ITS METABOLITES MAY TRIGGER A POSITIVE RESULT.