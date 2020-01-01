Deepwater Botanicals
About Deepwater Botanicals
Husband and wife duo Sundance and Amaris Benjestorf founded the company when I-502 passed. The facility was founded in Bellingham, Washington in 2014 and has a dedicated crew of employees who are committed to crafting some of the highest quality cannabis in the state. Deepwater Botanicals regularly achieves quality assurance testing at over 35% total cannabinoids and strong terpene profiles. You’re going to love it!