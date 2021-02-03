About this product

Cheese Cake is a potent indica dominant strain that is famous for its insanely strong but delicious flavor. This girl delivers sweet and funky dank terps with every hit. Our Cheese Cake is infused with approximately 7% Delta 8 THC. We do not use any chemicals or solvents during the infusion process. Our Cheese Cake infused flower starts with premium A+ indoor grown hemp flower. Quality is our top priority. Lab tested for purity and safety.