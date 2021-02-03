Delta 8 Pro
Cheesecake Delta-8 Infused Hemp Flower 3.5g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Cheese Cake is a potent indica dominant strain that is famous for its insanely strong but delicious flavor. This girl delivers sweet and funky dank terps with every hit. Our Cheese Cake is infused with approximately 7% Delta 8 THC. We do not use any chemicals or solvents during the infusion process. Our Cheese Cake infused flower starts with premium A+ indoor grown hemp flower. Quality is our top priority. Lab tested for purity and safety.
Cheesecake effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Sleepy
9% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
9% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
9% of people report feeling happy
Headaches
18% of people say it helps with headaches
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
9% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!