Our Mai Tai Premium Disposable is Delta 8 THC that has been enriched with THCP. Also, this product is part of our Platinum Collection. You can expect to taste a fruity flavor similar to the cocktail that it's named after. It's very reminiscent of a summer drink with uplifting properties from the Sativa strain. However, it does incorporate some mellow properties that produce a well-balanced experience.