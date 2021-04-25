Delta Extrax
About this product
Our Mai Tai Premium Disposable is Delta 8 THC that has been enriched with THCP. Also, this product is part of our Platinum Collection. You can expect to taste a fruity flavor similar to the cocktail that it's named after. It's very reminiscent of a summer drink with uplifting properties from the Sativa strain. However, it does incorporate some mellow properties that produce a well-balanced experience.
Spiked Mai Tai effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
