Logo for the brand Delta Extrax

Delta Extrax

Mai Tai Premium THCP Disposable

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD
About this product

Our Mai Tai Premium Disposable is Delta 8 THC that has been enriched with THCP. Also, this product is part of our Platinum Collection. You can expect to taste a fruity flavor similar to the cocktail that it's named after. It's very reminiscent of a summer drink with uplifting properties from the Sativa strain. However, it does incorporate some mellow properties that produce a well-balanced experience.

Spiked Mai Tai effects

Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
