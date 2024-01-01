Blackberry Cheesecake [Batch #1955] Guava & Tangerine Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Pucker up and prepare for a sensational smack of sweetness with our Blackberry Cheesecake batch from the culinary chemists at In House Melts. This bad boy blends the strains Black Cherry Soda and Cheese, resulting in a flavor fiesta that's both tart and tantalizing. Like a well-made cheesecake tart, this batch hits the perfect balance of sweet and sour, leaving your taste buds tingling for more. With a terpene tally of 6.69%, including the tantalizing trio of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Pinene, this batch promises a palate-pleasing party. Packing a THC punch of 75.42% and CBG goodness of 3.12%, this batch is the bee's knees for a chilled-out, therapeutic vibe. So, flop down, feast on the tart and sweet delight of our Blackberry Cheesecake batch and watch your worries waltz away.

About this strain

Blackberry Cheesecake is a indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between  Black Cherry Soda and Cheese. Bred by TGA Genetics, Blackberry Cheesecake is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blackberry Cheesecake effects make them feel relaxed, tingly, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blackberry Cheesecake when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. Blackberry Cheesecake features an aroma and flavor profile of cheese, vanilla, and berries. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blackberry Cheesecake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dialed In... Gummies
Dialed In... Gummies
Shop products
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
Notice a problem?Report this item