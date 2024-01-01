Blackberry Cheesecake [Batch #1955] Guava & Tangerine Flavors | 100mg
About this product
About this strain
Blackberry Cheesecake is a indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Black Cherry Soda and Cheese. Bred by TGA Genetics, Blackberry Cheesecake is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blackberry Cheesecake effects make them feel relaxed, tingly, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blackberry Cheesecake when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. Blackberry Cheesecake features an aroma and flavor profile of cheese, vanilla, and berries. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blackberry Cheesecake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.