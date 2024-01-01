Pucker up and prepare for a sensational smack of sweetness with our Blackberry Cheesecake batch from the culinary chemists at In House Melts. This bad boy blends the strains Black Cherry Soda and Cheese, resulting in a flavor fiesta that's both tart and tantalizing. Like a well-made cheesecake tart, this batch hits the perfect balance of sweet and sour, leaving your taste buds tingling for more. With a terpene tally of 6.69%, including the tantalizing trio of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Pinene, this batch promises a palate-pleasing party. Packing a THC punch of 75.42% and CBG goodness of 3.12%, this batch is the bee's knees for a chilled-out, therapeutic vibe. So, flop down, feast on the tart and sweet delight of our Blackberry Cheesecake batch and watch your worries waltz away.

