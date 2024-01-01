Garlic Juice [Batch #1964] Lux Cherry & Sour Apple Flavors | 100mg

Hybrid THC 31% CBD —
Dive into the winding garlic rivers of Garlic Juice gummies from Soiku Bano. This batch is a powerful combo of GMO and Papaya strains, with Lux Cherry and Sour Apple flavors that’ll have you hooked. The 5.05% terpene profile, led by Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, adds another layer of complexity and potential effects. Caryophyllene is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, Humulene may induce a sense of relaxation, and Limonene is believed to uplift your mood. With a THC percentage of 77.45% and CBG percentage of 2.13%, these gummies offer a sense of relaxation and upliftment with a stoney high to boot. So, grab a tin of Garlic Juice gummies and ride the lazy river of Garlic Juice goodness.

Garlic Juice is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Papaya. Garlic Juice is 31% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Garlic Juice effects include relaxed, happy, and sedated. Medical marijuana patients often choose Garlic Juice when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, sleep, and depression. Bred by Oni Seed Co., Garlic Juice features flavors like garlic, citrus, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Garlic Juice typically ranges from $40-$60 per 3.5g. Garlic Juice buds are dense and colorful, with shades of green, purple, and orange. This strain is a smooth and creamy smoke that produces a balanced and relaxing experience rounded out by mental stimulation and overall body relief. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Juice, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
