Dive into the winding garlic rivers of Garlic Juice gummies from Soiku Bano. This batch is a powerful combo of GMO and Papaya strains, with Lux Cherry and Sour Apple flavors that’ll have you hooked. The 5.05% terpene profile, led by Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, adds another layer of complexity and potential effects. Caryophyllene is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, Humulene may induce a sense of relaxation, and Limonene is believed to uplift your mood. With a THC percentage of 77.45% and CBG percentage of 2.13%, these gummies offer a sense of relaxation and upliftment with a stoney high to boot. So, grab a tin of Garlic Juice gummies and ride the lazy river of Garlic Juice goodness.

