Get ready to experience a batch of liquid gummies simple syrup that will leave you feeling like a superhero. Malek's Premium Cannabis presents Garlic Juice, a potent concoction created from a mix of GMO and Papaya select Pheno strains. With a THC percentage of 78.57%, this batch is sure to pack a punch. But that's not all - the terpene profile is high-flying: 4.12%. This batch is like a blockbuster movie, with intense flavors and effects that will keep you on the edge of your seat. So grab your cape and get ready for an adventure with Garlic Juice.

Show more