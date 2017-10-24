Strap in and gummy up with Host Cannabis' epic batch GG #4. Imagine a glue so potent, it sticks you to the ceiling of euphoria – that’s GG #4 for you. This bad boy is a cocktail of Sour Dubb, Chem Sister, and Chocolate Diesel, and boy, it’s stickier than a kid after a candy binge. With a terpene profile boasting Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, and a whopping 71.81% THC and 1.49% CBG, this batch is set to revolutionize your day. These gummies are the go-to snack for any event, from knitting parties to lumberjack conventions. Grab a tin of GG #4 and let the glue-like vibes of this batch do a little TLC on your day.

Show more