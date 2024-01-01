Gruntz [Batch #1957] Blue Ice & Sour Apple Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Buckle up, stargazers! Big Heads Little Necks' Gruntz batch is here to rocket you straight into the heart of the cannabis cosmos. These gummies might be tiny, but just like the grunt troops in Halo, they're scrappy little fighters. With a mix of Zk*ttlez and Gelato strains, they're not to be underestimated. The trifecta of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene terpenes gives them a galactic flavor and aroma profile, sending your senses to the stars! And with a THC content of 76.25% and a 1.36% CBG percentage, they'll lift you off to uncharted territories. So gear up, grab your plasma pistol, and take on the day with Gruntz.

About this strain

Gruntz is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Gelato with Zkittlez. Consumers who have smoked this strain say the effects are more energizing than calming. Smoking Gruntz produces an uplifting sensation that leaves consumers feeling focused, tingly, and euphoric. This strain is ideal for daytime hours or as a wake and bake strain. Gruntz features a tropical flavor profile, with undertones of grapefruit and chemicals. The effects of Gruntz last longer than your average strain. Take it easy smoking Gruntz until you have an understanding of how it makes you feel. The original breeder of this strain is unknown. Strains similar to Gruntz include Sunset MAC, ACDC, MediHaze, and CBD Mango Haze.

No product reviews
About this brand

Logo for the brand Dialed In... Gummies
Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
