Buckle up, stargazers! Big Heads Little Necks' Gruntz batch is here to rocket you straight into the heart of the cannabis cosmos. These gummies might be tiny, but just like the grunt troops in Halo, they're scrappy little fighters. With a mix of Zk*ttlez and Gelato strains, they're not to be underestimated. The trifecta of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene terpenes gives them a galactic flavor and aroma profile, sending your senses to the stars! And with a THC content of 76.25% and a 1.36% CBG percentage, they'll lift you off to uncharted territories. So gear up, grab your plasma pistol, and take on the day with Gruntz.

