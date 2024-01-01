Watermelon Punch [Batch #1753] Grape Punch & Watermelon Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 12%CBD —
Introducing Watermelon Punch, your thirst-quenching savior in the barren landscape of monotony. These gummies are your first-class ticket to a sun-drenched island getaway, where the only waves you'll be dealing with are the ones lapping at your feet. The marriage of Watermelon and Grape is nothing short of a taste bud tango, a dance of flavors that will have you begging for an encore. With a terpene profile boasting a 5.51%, this batch is a bona fide Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene cocktail, making it a gastronomic delight. And with THC levels hitting a whopping 76.64%, this punch is more Tyson than Tropicana. Whether you're soaking up the sun poolside or playing beach volleyball, Watermelon Punch is the only summer fling you'll need.

Watermelon Punch is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Watermelon and Purple Punch. This strain is a tropical and fruity delight that produces a relaxing and sleepy high. Watermelon Punch is 20%-12% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Watermelon Punch effects include feeling sleepy, relaxed, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Watermelon Punch when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and appetite loss. Bred by CRU Cannabis, Watermelon Punch features flavors like watermelon, grape, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Watermelon Punch typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Watermelon Punch is a rare and exclusive strain that is only available in select dispensaries. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Watermelon Punch, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
