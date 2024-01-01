Introducing Watermelon Punch, your thirst-quenching savior in the barren landscape of monotony. These gummies are your first-class ticket to a sun-drenched island getaway, where the only waves you'll be dealing with are the ones lapping at your feet. The marriage of Watermelon and Grape is nothing short of a taste bud tango, a dance of flavors that will have you begging for an encore. With a terpene profile boasting a 5.51%, this batch is a bona fide Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene cocktail, making it a gastronomic delight. And with THC levels hitting a whopping 76.64%, this punch is more Tyson than Tropicana. Whether you're soaking up the sun poolside or playing beach volleyball, Watermelon Punch is the only summer fling you'll need.

