Watermelon Punch [Batch #1753] Grape Punch & Watermelon Flavors | 100mg
Watermelon Punch is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Watermelon and Purple Punch. This strain is a tropical and fruity delight that produces a relaxing and sleepy high. Watermelon Punch is 20%-12% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Watermelon Punch effects include feeling sleepy, relaxed, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Watermelon Punch when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and appetite loss. Bred by CRU Cannabis, Watermelon Punch features flavors like watermelon, grape, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Watermelon Punch typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Watermelon Punch is a rare and exclusive strain that is only available in select dispensaries. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Watermelon Punch, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.