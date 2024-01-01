Kill Shot Flower 3.5g

Cross of Sunset Sherbet and Mike Larry from Jungle Boys that fills the room with its sweet and earthy aroma with hints of gas. This potent strain provides a mellow sedating effect that eases chronic pain and piques the appetite. Best for night and experienced users.

Kill Shot is a hybrid weed strain that is a cross between Sunset Sherbert and Mike Larry. This strain is known for its potency and balanced effects. Kill Shot typically features a THC content ranging from 20% to 25%, making it a suitable choice for more experienced cannabis consumers. Its moderate to high potency ensures a robust and enjoyable experience. This strain is ideal for unwinding after a long day, enhancing mood, and fostering creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Kill Shot when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress, and anxiety. Its balanced genetics offer both physical and mental relief. This strain is bred by Jungle Boys, and is known for its pungent and earthy flavors. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and calming properties. The average price of Kill Shot typically ranges from $12 to $16 per gram, making it a moderately priced strain in most markets. Kill Shot is the strain for those seeking a potent and well-rounded cannabis experience. If you've had the opportunity to experience 'Kill Shot,' please share your thoughts by leaving a strain review.

To most growers, the flower they harvest is the end of the road. For us, it’s just the beginning.

Our mission is to grow more than the world’s best Cannabis. We’re growing a better world. One that’s more caring, compassionate, understanding, and informed.

Behind every Sour Diesel, Gelato Cake and Lemon Royale Flower is something bigger: our mission to create meaningful, positive change in the world.

To fight for equality within the industry and society. To give those in need access to the medicine they require. To change perceptions about this miraculous plant and the power it contains. To soothe and heal, without hurting Mother Earth.

Every day we learn a bit more about the unlimited potential cannabis holds, and there’s nothing we like more than sharing it with you. Because to us, cannabis is much more than a plant; it’s our chance to change the world, one person, one patient, one policy at a time.
