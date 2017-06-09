About this product
About this strain
Blue Frost effects
Reported by real people like you
107 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!