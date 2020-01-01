 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Donkey Shrub

Donkey Shrub

About Donkey Shrub

Our goal is to educate and help patients through ingestion vs. smoking for Cancer, Seizures, Glaucoma, OCD, ADD, Alzheimer's, PMS, Crohn's. Multiple Sclerosis, Migraines and numerous other conditions. We strive for the highest possible safety in all our products from the production to the consumer. Our packaging is child resistant and our packages contain ingredient, nutritional panel, lab testing and dosing labels. Our products are a delight to your taste buds while they are medically benefitting you as well. Our products come in 50mg, 100mg or 250 mg. packs. We offer our products in both sativa and indica dominant strains depending on your medicinal needs."