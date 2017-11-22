Double Dutch Farms
Blueberry Headband
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Quite possibly our smoothest smoking strain, Blueberry Headband is gaining steam in the cannabis industry as a Double Dutch favorite. It’s delightful berry aroma and effervescent appearance can be likened to Blue Dream, while its polished, smooth smoke bring about characteristics of its Blueberry predecessors.
Blueberry Headband effects
Reported by real people like you
351 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
25% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
