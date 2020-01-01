Dr. Robert’s Bakery began in 2012 as a small, family-owned cannabis edibles bakery in San Diego, California. We are dedicated to producing a high quality, cannabis infused edible, that is why each one of our products are made with the purest and finest ingredients available. We use Guittard chocolates, organic coconut oil, homemade granola, other natural ingredients and absolutely no preservatives or artificial additives. All our products are made from scratch; no pre-made shortcuts here! Robert is a retired chef with over 30 years experience in a professional kitchen. Once retiring due to his health, he started tinkering with the science of baking. Starting with his own cannabutter recipe, he created our Double Chocolate Chip Cookie (the pioneer of our product line) for his pain management and sleep aid. Many recipes later, Dr. Robert’s Bakery is now known to have the most potent and gourmet tasting, cannabis infused edibles in California.