Whether you dabble in waxy concentrates, identify as a flower fanatic, or you fall somewhere in between, it’s impossible to go wrong with Dr. Zodiak’s Moonrock. Made with smokers of all levels in mind, Moonrocks’ potency will send a seasoned smoker to the Moon while easing in marijuana novices to the unique flavor profiles we employ, derived from a mouthwatering mix of top shelf flowers, clear distillate, kief, and great-tasting all natural terpenes.



For those on the go, Dr. Zodiak created Moonrock Clear, a brand of vape pens and cartridges that mix the great taste and potency of Moonrocks with peak portability. Now you can go to the moon any time, anywhere.



With an emphasis on empowering national and local communities, the Dr. Zodiak brand is committed to philanthropic outreach of all kinds, including recurring donations to the American Cancer Society and helping to clothe and feed Southern California’s homeless population.



Community is at Dr. Zodiak’s core, and other like-minded innovators are taking notice. Countless hip-hop heavy-hitters have thrown their support behind the good doctor, including Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, Travis Scott, Kodak Black, Rae Sremmurd, 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, and XXX Tentacion. Clearly, the community was picking up what the doctor was putting down.



Today, the Dr. Zodiak brand continues to pave the way in unique Cannabis innovation. You can find our new 5 Gram Dynamite Stick and it's little brother, the 1G Mini Dynamite, in collaboration with Mohave Cannabis Co., at your nearest local dispensary, and our unique, much anticipated line of Mini-Prerolls is on its way to the market now!