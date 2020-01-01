Actively growing for the last 10 years, Drift Away Farm is the culmination of the teachings of some of the brightest minds in cannabis. Humble, honest and always growing, this brother and sister duo are committed to running a small family business supported by the local market while contributing to our community’s well being. This boutique organic farm provides high quality medication to dispensaries across Lane County: concentrated oils, edibles, and fine boutique flowers. The satisfaction of the patients who receive the final product is what truly compels Drift Away Farm to pursue cannabis farming so passionately. A craftsman’s approach to indoor gardening couples with a strong mindset for sustainable practices to nurture high quality medicinal flowers that contribute to the health of our community. Farm Bio The love and the passion to do something with care evolved from building homes to building grow rooms, then onto building a happy garden for myself. Nectar for the Gods and living soil bacteria and fungal inoculants, regular foliar feeds in veg, Bokashi teas along the way, IPM techniques starting with ladybugs and ending with organic botanical oils when needed. Training & pruning according to strain to achieve one SCROGged out canopy per 1000 watts of light. Quality over quantity is top priority: we grow fewer, larger plants in 25 gallon Geopots in Nectar for the Gods Soil # 8 completely mobilized on casters. Producing plants that literally weep for joy! Perpetually harvesting for increased attention to each plant at specific growth phases. Signature Strain Created in 2008, Eugene Cream is an Indica-dominant strain grown by Drift Away Farm named for its light color and smooth smoke. Eugene Cream inherits its characteristics from a Hash Plant & Big Bud hybrid and a female plant called Queen. Several years of selective breeding gave rise to the stable phenotype that now circulates the Oregon market.