DTF - Downtown Flower
Dr. Who
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
A dominant indica hybrid strain, a cross between Mad Scientist and Timewreck. It's potent effects will make you relaxed yet not tired or lazy. This strain is great for patients suffering from with pain, nausea, mood swings, and stress.
Dr. Who effects
Reported by real people like you
349 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
