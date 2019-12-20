About this product

One of DTF’s most demanded strain, GG#4 is a indica-dominant hybrid. This stain exhibits both pungent and potent characteristics, providing a feeling of euphoria and relaxation. With its heavy indica lineage, it might leave you feeling “glued” to the couch. GG#4 has been proven to work as an appetite stimulator as well as treating conditions like chronic pain, depression, insomnia and nausea.