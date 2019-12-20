DTF - Downtown Flower
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
One of DTF’s most demanded strain, GG#4 is a indica-dominant hybrid. This stain exhibits both pungent and potent characteristics, providing a feeling of euphoria and relaxation. With its heavy indica lineage, it might leave you feeling “glued” to the couch. GG#4 has been proven to work as an appetite stimulator as well as treating conditions like chronic pain, depression, insomnia and nausea.
GG4 effects
Reported by real people like you
3,212 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
