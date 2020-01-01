Duff Johnson Consulting

Both Sarah Duff and Anthony Johnson have been leading cannabis law reform activists, helping improve and protect cannabis laws. After co-authoring initiative petitions, petitioning and campaigning in Missouri to decriminalize cannabis in the college town of Columbia, Missouri and legalizing medical marijuana possession in the city, Sarah and Anthony moved to Oregon in 2004. Anthony co-authored and was co-chief petitioner for Measure 74 in 2010 that would have legalized medical marijuana dispensaries. While that did not pass, the Oregon legislature legalized dispensaries in 2013. Sarah gathered the very first signatures that started the Measure 91 legalization campaign and helped the campaign in a variety of ways and Anthony co-authored the measure and served as Chief Petitioner and director of the New Approach Oregon PAC responsible for the legalization campaign. Today, we continue to advocate for sensible laws while also helping state-legal businesses and patients navigate Oregon’s laws and regulations. We have helped establish Oregon medical clinics, assisting qualified patients and doctors comply with the Oregon Medical Marijuana Program (OMMP), assisted dispensaries and retail stores with their application process and organize cannabis business conferences. Sarah also saw a great need in helping patients and growers network and legally work with each other under the Oregon Medical Marijuana Act and established a matching program that assists patients in need and helps growers comply with state regulations. Sarah gives patients and growers someone they can always call when they need any information about the law and will ensure that OMMP paperwork is in order. If you are a state-regulated cannabis business or thinking of joining the industry, we can also assist you in starting your business and answer any questions that you may have. Please don’t hesitate to contact us. We offer consulting services only, we do not sell or process marijuana. We at Duff Johnson Consulting were intrigued to hear that there is another Duff Johnson Consulting owned by a man named Duff Johnson based out of the east coast. We are consultants in different industries and our exact same business name was coincidental. Great minds think alike. We are not affiliated, but we love his name.