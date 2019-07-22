Dutch Passion
About this product
Dutch Passion Blueberry is the original, a famously classy and enjoyable cannabis combined with fruity flavours and blue colourations in the leaves and buds. The genetics are 80% Indica/20% Sativa and date back to the 1970’s. Repeat growers of Blueberry often like to germinate a number of seeds to find a special mother plant, she is easy to take cuttings from and you will never get tired of top quality Blueberry bud. Although she yields well under ideal conditions she is grown primarily by those growers looking for that special, relaxing and refined Blueberry high.
She may not be the easiest variety for the newer grower, and can be a fussy feeder, but she will repay the experienced grower with harvests of perhaps one of the best cannabis varieties available. Still a coffeeshop favourite decades after she was introduced.
Blueberry effects
Reported by real people like you
1,682 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
