About this product
Orange Hill Special is an exceptional Orange Skunk selection, a new addition to our ‘Orange’ family. She was developed with genetics from our much loved Orange Bud and Californian Orange varieties, two stable customer favourites which date back to the 1980’s. Breeding took place through 6 generations to ensure a stable and strong Orange Skunk with lots of orange hairs at harvest, generous yields and a citrus flavour. This is 50% indica/50% sativa with a 21% THC level which produces a great high with a solid and pleasurably relaxing body stone.
Plants typically stay short, around 1 metre, with lots of sticky buds on the side branches. This is the bushiest and best yielding member of our Orange family. Feeding is light initially, but in bloom she can take strong feed and take 8-9 weeks to finish. Outdoors in warm climates she finishes around mid-October (mid April in Southern Hemisphere). Yields are generous and can be up to 450g from a well grown plant. This is highly recommended for fans of the Orange family, and everyone else, a genuinely special variety with great yields. Developed and produced by the breeder who created Power Plant, The Ultimate, Skunk #11, Euforia and Master Kush. Available in feminized or regular seeds.
About this strain
Orange Hill Special is a select cross from the Orange Skunk family. Bred by Dutch Passion Seed Company, Orange Hill Special was developed over six generations by blending the genetics from Orange Bud and California Orange into a balanced hybrid. Known for its bright orange pistils and citrus flavors, Orange Hill Special triggers a cerebral buzz that is equalized by relaxing body effects.
Orange Hill Special effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
81% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Insomnia
45% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
About this brand
Dutch Passion
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.