About this product

Granddaddy Purple is a very popular indica strain. A premium phenotype of Granddaddy Purple will produce a strong grape flavor and give the user a very heavy head and body high. Dutchie’s Granddaddy Purple has been lab tested at over 26% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of the Granddaddy Purple strain.



A Granddaddy Purple Dutchie is very potent and should be used lightly by a beginner.



Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.