Granddaddy Purple Pre-Rolls 3g 6-Pack
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Granddaddy Purple is a very popular indica strain. A premium phenotype of Granddaddy Purple will produce a strong grape flavor and give the user a very heavy head and body high. Dutchie’s Granddaddy Purple has been lab tested at over 26% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of the Granddaddy Purple strain.
A Granddaddy Purple Dutchie is very potent and should be used lightly by a beginner.
Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
A Granddaddy Purple Dutchie is very potent and should be used lightly by a beginner.
Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
Granddaddy Purple effects
Reported by real people like you
3,682 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!