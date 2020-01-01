E. Wicker Law Office is based in San Diego County and provides legal representation for entrepreneurs in medical marijuana businesses and legal representation for persons accused of crimes, both misdemeanors and felonies. Mr. Wicker was admitted to the California Bar in 1980 and has over thirty (30) years of legal experience. Mr. Wicker is an experienced trial attorney who has personally argued many cases before a jury. His experience in criminal law extends from misdemeanors to complex felonies involving: assault, battery, domestic violence, drug possession and sales, forgery, kidnapping, murder, sex and theft crimes. Additionally he has handled over 1000+ hearings before the California Board of Prison Hearings (Parole Board) both for parole violations and for lifer hearings. After seeing first hand the devastating effect of years of waging drug wars, Mr. Wicker has become an activist for changing the law prohibiting adult use of marijuana. Mr. Wicker is a member of Americans for Safe Access (ASA), the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA), the NORML Legal Committee, San Diego NORML and other activist groups.