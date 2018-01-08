Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Earth's Dew

Earth's Dew

Granddaddy Purple Delta 8 THC Cart

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Cart Size: 1ml per Cartridge

1000mg Total Extract
Type: Broad-spectrum ∆8 THC oil with natural terpenes
950mg Delta 8 THC
50-100mg* CBN, CBC, & Terpenes
100% Hemp Derived

No Cutting Agents, VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT

Cartridges: High quality utilizing ceramic coils and glass
510 Threaded (Works with almost all devices - button or inhale activation)
Type: Broad-spectrum ∆8 THC oil with natural terpenes
Delta-9-THC Content: None detected
Natural Terpenes: Yes

Granddaddy Purple effects

Reported by real people like you
3,676 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!