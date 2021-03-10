Granddaddy Purple Xpress
About this product
- Granddaddy Purple Xpress has hints of sweet grape and berry accented by a heavy, spicy pungency
- THC production varies between 23 - 28%, giving a wonderful fusion of cerebrally stimulating yet physically relaxing effects
- Indoor plants will be ready after 7 weeks of flowering, sometimes a bit quicker, with yields between 350 - 400 gr/m2.
- Outdoors, where plants are ready for the chop in late September, yields can get quite impressive, up to 700g per plant.
- Mold resistance is good, despite its dense buds, helping in marginal growing zones such as Michigan, Maine, or any humid area.
About this strain
Granddaddy Purple is an indica marijuana strain that goes by many different names, including "Grand Daddy Purp," "Granddaddy Purps," "GDP," and "Grandaddy Purple Kush." Popularized in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Mendo Purps and Afghanistan parent, while Skunk passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin. Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.
Granddaddy Purple effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
