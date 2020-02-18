About this product
Use ECSCFLASH to get 20% off our brand of seeds from 11/25-12/01!
- Wedding Cake is an Indica notorious for its insanely high THC between 25-27%, making this strain a heavy hitter.
- With yields up to 650g/m² indoors or 2000g/plant outdoors!
- Wedding Cake provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind.
- This strain features a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper, maraschino cherries, and fresh-baked cookies.
- It is a versatile medium-sized plant suitable for both indoor and outdoor cultivation.
- Flowering time indoors is between 65-70 days.
- Outdoors plants grow to be 180 - 200 cm. tall with harvest in northern latitudes in the second half of September and yields of as much as 2000 gr. per plant.
Click "Buy Now" to learn more at eastcoastseedcompany.com
About this strain
Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Wedding Cake provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain features a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies.
Wedding Cake effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
✅ Fast 3-7 day shipping 📬
✅ Satisfaction guarantee on all our seeds, from seed to harvest! 🌱
✅ Curated selections— say goodbye to massive catalogs of low-end genetics!
✅ Pay through Cashapp, Coinbase, or credit card! Earn loyalty points when you sign up.
✅ Free shipping on orders over $50, freebies on orders $100+ include Fastbuds Orange Sherbet Auto, Sour Diesel Auto, and Do-Si-Dos Xpress Fem (see FAQ for more details).
Use discount code: “LEAFLY” for 15% off your first order at https://eastcoastseedcompany.com
If you have any questions, please email info@eastcoastseedcompany.com or shoot us a text at (917) 765-6438.