- Wedding Cake is an Indica notorious for its insanely high THC between 25-27%, making this strain a heavy hitter.

- With yields up to 650g/m² indoors or 2000g/plant outdoors!

- Wedding Cake provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind.

- This strain features a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper, maraschino cherries, and fresh-baked cookies.

- It is a versatile medium-sized plant suitable for both indoor and outdoor cultivation.

- Flowering time indoors is between 65-70 days.

- Outdoors plants grow to be 180 - 200 cm. tall with harvest in northern latitudes in the second half of September and yields of as much as 2000 gr. per plant.



