Sometimes, it's just one of those days where you need to kick your feet up and relax without a worry in the world. If you're looking to invite a little relaxation to your day, then you need some Cereal Killer in your life. Fruity Pebbles OG and Alien Kush come together to deliver an ultra-chill take on the iconic cereal. Take this and spice up your typical day-to-day sesh, one dab at a time.



Crosses: Fruity Pebbles OG x Alien Kush



Classification: Indica



Terpene Profile: Relaxing - Creative - Calm



Features

* 1.0 Full Gram of Delta-8 THC

* Authentic Luer-Lock Borosilicate Pyrex Glass Syringe

* Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency

* Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC



Ingredients: Delta-8 Distillate, Terpenes, Flavoring