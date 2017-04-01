Cereal Killer (Fruity Pebbles OG) Delta-8 THC Syringe
About this product
Crosses: Fruity Pebbles OG x Alien Kush
Classification: Indica
Terpene Profile: Relaxing - Creative - Calm
Features
* 1.0 Full Gram of Delta-8 THC
* Authentic Luer-Lock Borosilicate Pyrex Glass Syringe
* Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency
* Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
Ingredients: Delta-8 Distillate, Terpenes, Flavoring
About this strain
Alien Kush is a potent cross of LVPK and Alien Dawg that originally hails from California, not deep space. It may have you feeling a little spacey, though, as this strain touches down in the brain first, giving active, sometimes-psychedelic effects. The active buzz settles over time into a relaxing body buzz that will dissolve both stress and pain. Alien Kush plants have average yields, but they are hardy, easy-to-grow plants, indoors or out. The light green buds have a covering of red or orange hairs and should be airy. This strain has a piney smell, but the taste is a subtle spiciness that is reminiscent of tea.
Alien Kush effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Delta-8 THC is still relatively new in the public consciousness, and we want to make this incredible analogue of delta-9 THC more accessible to consumers nationwide. We don't sell a quick and cheap product - we prioritize flawless, lab-tested quality and transparency with every purchase.
Our unique and delicious product collections sets us apart from other Delta-8 brands on the market. We offer sweet and indulgent Gummies and Vape Cartridges based on your favorite strains, like Blue Dream, Do-Si-Dos, and Fruity Pebbles. Both collections deliver a potent high that sparks creativity and soothes your mind.
Discover what sets Delta-8 THC from Eighty Six Brand apart. Shop online today!