Strain: Granddaddy Purple

Classification: Indica



Like plucking a grape from the vine, this PRPL Haze OMG Disposable provides a tart, juicy punch. Using the legendary Granddaddy Purple strain and an expertly crafted mixture of Delta-8 THC, THC-P, HHC, and CBN, this disposable will turn down the volume and turn up the munchies for the perfect antidote to that day-to-day blah. This vape has everything you already love about Granddaddy Purple, aka GDP, with full-body physical relaxation and stress relief all accentuated with enough live rosin to make even the most seasoned users take that short trip to the couch. Pro-Tip: Pull out those snacks—you’re gonna need ‘em.

