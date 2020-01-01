Elemental Botanicals

Welcome to our mountainside! Here we create botanically charged, aromatherapy spiked goods, featuring wild harvested and home grown plants, all of which have been carefully chosen for their benefits and uses in traditional herbalism. Since 2005, we have been passionate about providing exceptional, luxe yet affordable products. nature’s apothecary offers endless bounty and we use this as the cornerstone in making all of our products. Beautiful, healthy skin is for everyone so we keep our price points honest. we offer workshops and information to empower people explore the world of botanicals by respectfully harnessing the power of nature’s elements. Element Botanicals was born in 2005. Our founder, Amber, had been making natural products for many years, putting her training in herbalism to use. Botany, Anatomy, Wild Crafting, Traditional Chinese Medicine, Aromatherapy and Reiki were among her favourite subjects and this understanding of natural therapies along with a passion for creating are the foundation for Element Botanicals. Our goal is to create excellent natural products, growing our business while remaining rooted...Making things from scratch, cultivating ingredients, distilling essential oils, striving to be as self sufficient as possible. We are in love with nature, weaving it into every aspect of our lives and products."