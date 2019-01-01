Farley is a high-performance, motivated, and energetic professional with three decades of proven sales and marketing experience. As the agency founder, Farley has built his reputation as a knowledgeable, versatile, and respected marketing and sales professional who provides sound strategic advice to small, medium, and large organizations. At the root of his methodology, his goal oriented, consultative, customer-centric business model drives the EA Team to provide their clients with definitive, measurable results and impeccable customer service at all times. Prior to founding Elevated Agency, Farley successfully co-founded and launched MG Magazine – the Cannabis Industry’s leading B2B publication. It was there where he was inspired by the stories and motivation of the clients he worked with to provide effective and affordable marketing solutions. He has infused Elevated Agency with his passion to provide cannabis brands innnovative and creative marketing solutions to help deliver significant financial growth and greater brand recognition.