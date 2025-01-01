About this product
Blue Zushi Cold Cure Live Bubble Hash 1g
Ember ValleyHash
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this strain
Blue Zushi is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain made by crossing Zkittlez and Kush Mints. The effects of Blue Zushi are believed to be euphoric and relaxing. Medical marijuana patients say they buy Blue Zushi for stress and cachexia. The dominant terpenes are limonene and caryophyllene, creating a sweet, and slightly tropical nose that tastes Something not right? Suggest an edit
