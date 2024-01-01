A crafted lineage of Kush Breath and Mendo Montage brings us Mendo Crumble. This is a true blue California mood: heavy indica rooted in relief. Grown by Sweet Sisters Farm in Mendocino County, our strain will keep you comfy and relaxed with bodily bliss - especially if you’re looking to unwind with a journey through the fern forest. Users reported relief of insomnia, PTSD, depression and anxiety.

>Vibes with The Grateful Dead and a reflection of your dreams



>Available in full-spectrum 10mg + 25mg RSO tablets + 1G oil syringes

