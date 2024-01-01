Mendo Crumble RSO Tablet [10mg] (400mg Package)

by Emerald Bay Extracts
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

A crafted lineage of Kush Breath and Mendo Montage brings us Mendo Crumble. This is a true blue California mood: heavy indica rooted in relief. Grown by Sweet Sisters Farm in Mendocino County, our strain will keep you comfy and relaxed with bodily bliss - especially if you’re looking to unwind with a journey through the fern forest. Users reported relief of insomnia, PTSD, depression and anxiety.
>Vibes with The Grateful Dead and a reflection of your dreams

>Available in full-spectrum 10mg + 25mg RSO tablets + 1G oil syringes

About this strain

Mendo Crumble is a indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mendo Breath and Crumble. This strain is named after its crumbly and dense buds that are covered in resin and terpenes. Mendo Crumble is 18-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mendo Crumble effects include relaxation, sedation, and happiness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mendo Crumble when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress, and insomnia. Bred by Kushfly, Mendo Crumble features flavors like earthy, sweet, and spicy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Mendo Crumble typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is perfect for those looking for a heavy indica strain that can help them unwind and giggle at the end of the day. Mendo Crumble is also known for its potent and flavorful profile that can satisfy any indica lover’s palate. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mendo Crumble, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

