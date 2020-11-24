Grown by Humboldt Grove and rolled at Emerald Family Farms, the .7 gram pre-rolls in these EFF Pineapple Chunk Pre-Roll Packs deliver the ultimate couch lock strain in the most delicious way possible.



Pineapple Chunk is a heavy hitting 70/30 Indica dominant hybrid that was crafted by crossing Pineapple, Skunk #1, and Cheese. The cone shaped buds are sticky and dense, lime green in appearance interwoven with peach colored pistils, and a light coating of frosty trichomes.



After sparking up one of these pre-rolls you're hit with a wave of energizing euphoria that is quickly taken over by a long lasting heavy body high that will remove any motivation beyond sitting on the couch and snacking followed by a nap. Keep some water on hand for the dry mouth.



Upon cracking open the convenient hard case the aroma of funky cheese fills the air with hints of sweet pineapple and undertones of skunky pine. Upon combustion, the flavors of skunky cheese and earthy pine dance across your palate underscored by fruity pineapple undertones.



While recreational users love them some Pineapple Chunk, medical users love it just as much for its pain relief, help with migraines, eating disorders, insomnia, and even depression. The moderate THC content makes it perfect for all smokers.