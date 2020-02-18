About this product

Grown by Indigo Pharms, these 1 gram EFF Wedding Cake Pre-Rolls deliver a powerful and euphoric high with a high THC content and both an aroma and flavor just as delectable as their namesake.



Wedding Cake, originally created by Seed Junky Genetics, is a cross of Cherry Pie and GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, that’s also known as ‘Pink Cookies’. The emerald green buds are chunky and dense with fiery burnt orange pistils, a typical Indica structure that’s completely covered in an anything but typical coating of crystal trichomes that gives these buds the appearance of being rolled in sugar.



The high starts relatively quickly with a cerebral mood boost that’s uplifting and energizing, bringing happiness and euphoria. Users will find that as the high settles in, the body will be more relaxed and relieved from stress, while the mind wanders with creative thoughts and introspection.



The Limonene, Myrcene, and Caryophyllene give Wedding Cake its aromatically distinct skunky funk that has hints of citrus and berries and its creamy smooth cookie like flavor that will delight your palate with hints of sour, tangy cherries and cheese.



These Wedding Cake Pre-Rolls deliver all the highly sought-after and powerful effects of the GSC strain, with a bit of creamy smoothness to even out the sour tangy flavor. With its high THC content, medical users may find relief from stress, depression, and pain.