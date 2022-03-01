Ice Cream Cake & Lemon Kush TWAX Joints (H) 22.52%
About this product
The Ice Cream Cake strain is a flavor-packed 75/25 Indica dominant cross of the Wedding Cake and Gelato #33 strains. Lemon Kush is a 60/40 Sativa dominant strain thought to be created from the cross of Master Kush and the Lemon Joy strains.
The effects of Ice Cream Cake come on heavily, leaving you completely relaxed with a good night’s sleep soon to follow. Providing uplifting and creative effects, Lemon Kush is the perfect solution for when the stresses of life have you feeling sour.
A delight to indulge in, Ice Cream Cake has a creamy vanilla, spicy skunk, flavor and aroma, that’s visually complemented by the thick covering of icy trichomes. While the genetics of Lemon Kush may be open to debate in the larger cannabis community, everyone will agree that the sweet flavors of lemon and citrus mix exceptionally well with the earthy kush undertones.
Sure to please the Indica connoisseur, users can expect a mentally sedating high complemented by a soothing body buzz that zaps away aches, pains, and anxiety. The initial effects can be heady, euphoric, and happy followed by a powerful physical body buzz that washes away stress and anxiety, often leading to couch-lock and a wonderful nights sleep.
About this strain
Ice Cream Cake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake weed is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes.
Ice Cream Cake Growing Info
Ice Cream Cake is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. You can expect a flowering time of 8-9 weeks. Ice Cream Cake weed offers a large yield and tends to grow medium-tall.
Ice Cream Cake effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with