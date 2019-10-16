About this product
The Key Lime Pie strain is a potent Indica dominant 75/25 that is as tasty as it sounds! A gourmet phenotype of the infamous GSC strain, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, selected for its heavy crystal trichome production and Indica characteristics.
The effects of Key Lime Pie are very fast acting, giving users a deeply relaxing body buzz, yet with a lifted heady high that sparks creative thinking and mental stimulation. Users will appreciate the mixed effects of the Key Lime Pie buzz that offers the dreamy relaxation and stress relief of an Indica variety in combination with the mentally alert, energizing Sativa traits.
Key Lime Pie buds have a minty chocolate, sour citrus, lime aroma with a complex flavor profile that’s a minty, candy-like flavor with a smoky chocolate lime aftertaste. Don’t let the sweet taste fool you because Key Lime Pie packs a seriously potent punch.
The mood elevating properties of the Key Lime Pie strain makes it a great choice for relieving the symptoms of mood disorders such as depression, stress, and anxiety, while the deeply relaxing physical effects may bring relief to those struggling with chronic pain, cramps, muscle spasms, insomnia, and appetite loss.
About this strain
Key Lime Pie, also known as "Key Lime Cookies" and "Key Lime GSC," is a hybrid marijuana strain and a phenotype of Girl Scout Cookies. This strain produces relaxing body effects that help to relieve chronic pain and insomnia. Key Lime Pie is beloved for its strong indica characteristics and heavy resin production. This strain features flavors of lime candy, mint, and spice. Upon exhale, you'll notice flavors that are earthy and chocolatey. The buds of Key Lime Pie regularly show traces of purple hues due to the plant’s affinity towards colder temperatures.
