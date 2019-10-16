Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal Key Lime Pie Sauce concentrates are a delectable 75/25 Indica dominant strain that provide a pure, clean, and smooth dabbing experience that's easier on the lungs than smoking flower.



The Key Lime Pie strain is a potent Indica dominant 75/25 that is as tasty as it sounds! A gourmet phenotype of the infamous GSC strain, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, selected for its heavy crystal trichome production and Indica characteristics.



The effects of Key Lime Pie are very fast acting, giving users a deeply relaxing body buzz, yet with a lifted heady high that sparks creative thinking and mental stimulation. Users will appreciate the mixed effects of the Key Lime Pie buzz that offers the dreamy relaxation and stress relief of an Indica variety in combination with the mentally alert, energizing Sativa traits.



Key Lime Pie buds have a minty chocolate, sour citrus, lime aroma with a complex flavor profile that’s a minty, candy-like flavor with a smoky chocolate lime aftertaste. Don’t let the sweet taste fool you because Key Lime Pie packs a seriously potent punch.



The mood elevating properties of the Key Lime Pie strain makes it a great choice for relieving the symptoms of mood disorders such as depression, stress, and anxiety, while the deeply relaxing physical effects may bring relief to those struggling with chronic pain, cramps, muscle spasms, insomnia, and appetite loss.