Emerald Family Farms

Loyal Trifi Cookies Sugar Wax

HybridTHC 22%CBD

About this product

Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal Trifi Cookies Sugar Wax concentrates are a delectable strain that provide a pure, clean, and smooth dabbing experience that’s easier on the lungs than smoking flower.

Trifi Cookies effects

4 people told us about effects:
Tingly
25% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
25% of people report feeling relaxed
