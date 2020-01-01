 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Emerald Peaks

About Emerald Peaks

Emerald Peaks™ provides cannabis infused confections and healthy savory food products. For the benefit of our customers we use all natural, non-GMO & organic ingredients when possible. Emerald Peaks™ is the Height of Satisfaction™. These products have intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of these products. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.

Available in

United States, Washington