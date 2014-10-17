EndoCanna
Live Sauce
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
EndoCanna's Live Sauce is a terpene-rich product, available from our connoisseur line of live resin concentrates. EC Labs extracts Live Sauce using whole fresh frozen cannabis. This 50:50 ratio of smaller THC-A diamonds (HC) to high terpene (HT) sauce is ideal for the connoisseur looking to dab flavorful and potent concentrates.
Alien Rock Candy effects
Reported by real people like you
170 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
23% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!