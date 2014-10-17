EndoCanna
About this product
Shatter is a specific type of hash that has a hard consistency. EndoCanna's shatter happens when the oil is spread thin, heated and vacuumed. The goal of shatter is to achieve a stabilized oil at room temperature. When the oils become stable, they harden and “shatter.”
Alien Rock Candy effects
Reported by real people like you
170 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
23% of people say it helps with insomnia
