About this product
The APPL Delta 8 vape cartridge is perfect for relaxation, pain and anxiety relief while at the same time avoiding some of the more potent highs of normal Delta 9 vape cartridges. Perfect for on the go, the product is safe to use and federally legal.
Our Delta 8 vape cartridges are made from the purest clear Delta 8 distillate. Expertly extracted from the strongest organic hemp flower. Craft using a proprietary blend of cannabis derived terpineols. Packaged in the 100% ceramic high quality vape cartridge. All inside a child proof tube with California state compliance labelling. You can be certain that when you buy an EPIC vape, you are getting the absolute best product available in the world. We take tremendous pride in says as much. After all our brand is EPIC, which means the vape has to be EPIC.
About this strain
Sour Apple, also known as "Sour Apple Diesel," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sour Diesel with Cinderella 99. Sour Apple is extremely potent and may make your tastebuds tingle. This strain delivers relaxing effects that may leave you stuck on the sofa. Sour Apple is ideal for after work or on a lazy afternoon. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress and pain.
Sour Apple effects
Reported by real people like you
175 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
30% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Epic Vapor
We believe in quality over quantity. It takes us time and a great deal of effort and investment just to release one product. As such we relate maybe 1 or 2 new products per year. The development cycle takes that long. But be certain that when we do release it, its the best in the world.