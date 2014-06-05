Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Eugene Cultivators

Eugene Cultivators

Dr. Who

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

Dr. Who effects

Reported by real people like you
349 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!