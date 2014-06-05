Eugene Cultivators
Dr. Who
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Dr. Who effects
349 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
