Wedding Cake Full Spectrum CBD Vape Cartridge 0.5g

by Evexia CBD
HybridTHC 24%CBD
Strain rating:
About this product

Our cartridges are crafted with over 71% of hemp-derived full spectrum CBD plus CBDA, CBDV, CBG and other cannabinoids. Organic plant extracted terpenes are infused hemp-derived CBD oil to maximize the entourage effect. Evexia cartridges are compatible with most standard 510 thread vape batteries (battery not included).

Legal in all 50 states without a Medical Card
Non-Psychoactive
Ceramic heating element
Over 350mg of full spectrum CBD
Crafted in the USA
Pesticides/Herbicides Free

About this strain

Picture of Wedding Cake
Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Wedding Cake provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain features a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies.

Wedding Cake effects

Reported by real people like you
1,368 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand

Logo for the brand Evexia CBD
Evexia CBD
In 2018, we started our journey to bring all-natural USA grown hemp derived CBD products to your door. We’re proud to say we’re a veteran-owned and operated company, located in the United States.

We’ve leveraged our vast industry experience and proven track record to bring the benefits of CBD to the masses without the need for a medical cannabis card. Evexia CBD, located in Chicago, is a hemp-based CBD company that manufactures, markets, and sells full-spectrum cannabidiol infused products. We procure all-natural, organic, plant-based ingredients to support our local communities. All our products are lab tested by a third party to best ensure you are getting full-spectrum CBD of the purest quality.

Our primary focus is to improve the lives of our customers, employees, vendors, shareholders, and the community. We take pride in providing our customers with quality products and transparency.