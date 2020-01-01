Co-founder of the EVIO Labs parent company, Signal Bay, Inc, Mr. Waldrop serves as the Chief Executive Officer for EVIO Labs. He received a BS from California State University - Long Beach and a MBA in Finance from the University of Southern California. William formed the public company in 2014, and in 2015 Mr. Waldrop led the acquisition of the company's first analytical laboratory facility in Bend, Oregon. He has since grown the company to five labs, and is the driving force behind the nationwide rollout of EVIO Labs. Previously, Mr. Waldrop was Chairman of the Board and CEO of Newport Entertainment Group and as President and COO of College Partnership, a publicly traded company that provided student services. In just four years, working as a Senior Manager at AirTouch Cellular, he led the team that built out a 44-store distribution channel generating over $100 million in annual revenues. As Vice President of Operations for Leading Edge Broadband he oversaw the design and roll-out of a global telecommunications sales and outreach network. Mr. Waldrop has also provided advisory services to several public company.Ms. Glauser is responsible for the strategic growth and day to day operations of EVIO Labs. Along with CEO Will Waldrop, Signal Bay and EVIO Labs grew from a startup advisory firm in 2014 to 5 labs during the first two years of operation, and are on track to open 18 labs by the end of 2018. Lori also leads the Advisory Services division which has provided services for dozens of startup companies that are now licensed to operate in the cannabis industry. Lori is also the founding chair of Women Grow - Las Vegas, served on FOCUS standards committee, co-author of Medical Marijuana Desk Reference, and is a frequent speaker at industry conferences. Lori founded Signal Bay and EVIO Labs on a foundation of 25 years’ experience in engineering, management consulting, and startups. Her expertise lies in business planning and operations, business process design, financial forecasting, risk, customer experience, and regulatory and policy. Previously, Ms. Glauser was a management consultant focusing on the energy industry with leading firms including Ernst & Young, IBM, Financial Times Group, and SNL Financial. She also launched two bay-area tech startups. Lori has a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of New Hampshire and an MBA from University of Alabama. Chief Science Officer of EVIO Labs and founder of Kenevir Research, Dr. Anthony Smith received his PhD from Oregon State University in Molecular & Cellular Biology with an emphasis on biochemistry, metabolism and nutrition. Before entering the Cannabis industry, Dr. Smith worked in natural products and biomedical research while serving as a leading international authority on aging, lipoic acid and vascular disease. He brings over 15 years of natural product research, quality assurance, product development, GMP manufacturing, FDA & regulatory experience and analytical chemistry expertise to EVIO Labs. ​Dr. Smith was recently appointed to the Oregon governor's Task Force on Researching the Medicinal and Public Health Properties of Cannabis and serves on the scientific advisory board for the Ashland, Oregon based non-profit medical and horticultural research group, the Health Research Institute.Henry, co-founder of GreenHaus Analytical Labs, was first introduced to outdoor Cannabis cultivation in Humboldt County in 1970. After changing his academic focus from oceanography to botany, he moved to San Diego and had the great fortune of studying plant biochemistry and plant physiology with David Rayle and Steve Johnson at San Diego State University, who were conducting pioneering research on IA (auxin) and other growth hormones in plants. Over the years he worked extensively with pesticides and herbicides studying their efficacy and environmental effects. ​ More recently he and his wife Susan founded Glass Alchemy where they introduced many new colors into the borosilicate glass palette: many of which your favorite glassblower probably uses. Henry brings a strong research bent to the company as well as experience with regulatory compliance and accreditation protocols. Jason brings a number of skill-sets to the EVIO Labs group and currently serves as Director of Operations, coordinating with EVIO Labs' COO Lori Glauser to manage operations of all EVIO Labs laboratory locations. Jason has overseen the successful accreditation and licensing of multiple EVIO Labs locations while also managing laboratory quality activities and overseeing the standardization of procedures and policies throughout all EVIO Labs locations. Prior to joining EVIO Labs, Jason served as technologist and education director for Kenevir Research, now known as EVIO Labs / Medford. He earned his BA from the University of Mississippi and an MS from Southern Oregon University in Environmental Education. While working as an IT technician for the University of Mississippi, he worked closely with the USDA Natural Products Research Center and the NIDA Cannabis Research and Development Laboratory providing guidance in information technology and analytical instrumentation service. In Oregon he served as a science educator for various non-profit organizations and a botany researcher studying native flora populations across Southern Oregon, managing botanical databases, collecting native germplasm for local plant restoration projects, and producing herbarium vouchers for local and national herbaria.Jason brings a number of skill-sets to the EVIO Labs group and currently serves as Director of Operations, coordinating with EVIO Labs' COO Lori Glauser to manage operations of all EVIO Labs laboratory locations. Jason has overseen the successful accreditation and licensing of multiple EVIO Labs locations while also managing laboratory quality activities and overseeing the standardization of procedures and policies throughout all EVIO Labs locations.