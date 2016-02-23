Pineapple Chunk HTFSE Cartridge - 0.5gm Cured and Carbonated Full Spectrum Extract
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
High Terpene Full Spectrum Extract.
Pineapple Chunk grown by Deterra Farms
8.26% TERPENES
73.32% CANNABINOIDS (69% THC)
Pineapple Chunk predominantly Indica leaning strain of cannabis that was created by crossbreeding the parent strains Pineapple, Skunk #1, and Cheese by bred by Barney’s Farm. It's ideal for hardcore users as it creates a mind-blowing recreational high that ends with a strong body high. It has notes of tangy skunk, earth, cheese, and sweet pineapple.
This is Extractioneering’s liquid extract, the crowned achievement of our patent-pending extraction process. Prior to processing a batch of cannabis, we analyze the biochemistry to predict the best winterization conditions that result in a native balance of oleoresin molecules perfect for vaporization.
We strive to create a complex cannabis extract.
A Carbonated Liquid Oleoresin From A Cosolvent Butane/Propane/Co2 Extraction Performed on Cured Cannabis
Each batch is incredibly small and takes weeks, sometimes months to finish. Each tasting as unique as the material they came from. With no reintroductions, HTFSE is as close to the cannabis strain's cannabinoid and terpene ratio as possible, providing the full benefit of the plant. HTFSE is a virgin Extraction and always one of a kind experiences.
Extractioneering products don't need to be refrigerated and don't go 'bad' as long as they are kept room temperature.
Less than 200 of these carts were made, so make sure you get one before they are gone!
Pineapple Chunk is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cheese with Skunk #1 and Pineapple. Pineapple Chunk produces heavy, full-body effects accompanied by a buzzy head high. This strain features flavors that are tart, skunky, earthy and cheesy with undertones of pineapple. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Chunk to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia and anxiety. Growers say this strain is resistant to mold and disease. Pineapple Chunk has a flowering time of 55 days and is best grown indoors.
Pineapple Chunk effects
270 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
25% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Extractioneering
A Biotech company, specializing in luxury Carbonated and Cured Oleoresin Extracts.