Potent. Portable. Precise. Meet Nectar Drops - Washington's most potent edible by volume!



With 100mg THC packed into just 3ml, this edible asks a new question: what does 100mg look like to you? 1mg THC per drop, 10mg THC per serving. Nectar Drops are resealable and available in strawberry or citrus flavors, as well as strain-specific live resin options!