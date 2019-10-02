Passion Flower - Dutch Treat Live Resin Nectar Drops
About this product
With 100mg THC packed into just 3ml, this edible asks a new question: what does 100mg look like to you? 1mg THC per drop, 10mg THC per serving. Nectar Drops are resealable and available in strawberry or citrus flavors, as well as strain-specific live resin options!
About this strain
Dutch Treat is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Northern Lights with Haze. This strain produces cerebral effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and euphoric while reducing stress and relaxing the mind. Dutch Treat features a flavor profile that smells like sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees. Growers say this strain has dense, sticky buds that are pungent. Medical marijuana patients choose Dutch Treat to help relieve symptoms associated with fatigue, pain, and PMS. This strain originates from Amsterdam and is a cultural staple among the coffee shops there.
Dutch Treat effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Our brands:
- Fairwinds Cannabis
- Passion Flower Cannabis Collective