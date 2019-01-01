Marijuana dispensaries are an entirely new vertical, with strict regulatory requirements and a host of other challenges. Surterra, holder of one of the five medical marijuana licenses in Florida, looked to figure3 to help understand the mindset of a new kind of shopper. Knowing that design has the power to change how people think, feel, decide and behave; we leveraged our Connection Point process to reveal what unconsciously sparks customers’ curiosity pulling them towards therapeutic cannabis, and what repels them.