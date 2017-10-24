GG 4 1g Live Resin Cart - Flashback

by Flashback
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Take a trip back in time with the GG 4 Live Resin Cart, an homage to the renowned Original Glue strain. This live resin is crafted from fresh, frozen flower to preserve the robust flavors and effects that made GG 4 a favorite. With its bold, earthy diesel aroma and hints of rich chocolate on the exhale, this vape delivers a relaxing experience that melts away stress and tension. Perfect for those moments when you need to unwind, the GG 4 cart offers deep body relaxation, ideal for ending a long day. Whether you're seeking relief or simply a calming escape, GG 4 has got you covered.

About this strain

Gorilla Glue is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. This strain is 37% sativa and 63% indica. “Gorilla Glue”, also known as “Original Glue” or “GG4”, is a potent strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains. Gorilla Glue is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gorilla Glue effects include feeling relaxed, sleepy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gorilla Glue when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by GG Strains LLC, Gorilla Glue features flavors like pungent, pine, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Gorilla Glue typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Gorilla Glue is a multiple award-winning strain that has taken first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups, as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup in 2015. It is a fast-growing strain that produces large yields of sticky buds with a flowering time of 9-10 weeks. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gorilla Glue, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Flashback
Flashback
Shop products
Flashback is an in-house brand focused on high-end infused and concentrate products. It represents a remarkable era in Cannabis. Flashback will initially launch as a 90s-themed brand and eventually move into different eras.
Unlike most brands, this in-house brand started from nostalgia. It happened when thoughts of fanny packs, flannels, beepers, and long phone calls came together to manifest the dope memory of the 90s. Our cultivators save the most nostalgic strains for the Flashback line, such as Sour Diesel, Blue Dream, Durban Poison, and more!

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000068-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item