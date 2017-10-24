Take a trip back in time with the GG 4 Live Resin Cart, an homage to the renowned Original Glue strain. This live resin is crafted from fresh, frozen flower to preserve the robust flavors and effects that made GG 4 a favorite. With its bold, earthy diesel aroma and hints of rich chocolate on the exhale, this vape delivers a relaxing experience that melts away stress and tension. Perfect for those moments when you need to unwind, the GG 4 cart offers deep body relaxation, ideal for ending a long day. Whether you're seeking relief or simply a calming escape, GG 4 has got you covered.



